Streamity (STM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $683,249.60

Streamity (CURRENCY:STM) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 18th. Over the last week, Streamity has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar. One Streamity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0190 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges. Streamity has a market cap of $683,249.60 and approximately $4.00 worth of Streamity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Streamity

STM is a coin. It launched on February 4th, 2018. Streamity’s total supply is 76,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,987,749 coins. Streamity’s official message board is medium.com/@streamityorg . The official website for Streamity is stm.club . Streamity’s official Twitter account is @streamityorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamity is a decentralized Exchange for cryptocurrency and fiat. It allows users to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them as well as to convert them to the available Fiat pairs. The STM token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It serves as the internal currency of the platform, meaning that payment for all project services will be made with STM tokens. “

Streamity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streamity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

