Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2021

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,700 shares, an increase of 32.8% from the June 15th total of 44,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Subaru from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

FUJHY stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $9.55. 78,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,455. Subaru has a 1-year low of $8.95 and a 1-year high of $11.01. The firm has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Subaru Company Profile

Subaru Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, aircraft, engine parts, and industrial machines. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Automobile, Aerospace, and Others. The Automobile segment produces, repair, and sells passenger cars and automobile parts. The Aerospace segment manufactures, supplies, and repair airplanes and aerospace-related machineries and components.

See Also: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Subaru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subaru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.