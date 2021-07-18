SUKU (SUKU) Price Hits $0.16

SUKU (CURRENCY:SUKU) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Over the last week, SUKU has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar. One SUKU coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000521 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SUKU has a market cap of $19.56 million and approximately $156,363.00 worth of SUKU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003173 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00048321 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002478 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00013519 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $250.31 or 0.00793800 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005807 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000352 BTC.

SUKU Profile

SUKU (CRYPTO:SUKU) is a coin. It was first traded on October 17th, 2019. SUKU’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,149,903 coins. The official website for SUKU is www.suku.world . The Reddit community for SUKU is https://reddit.com/r/SUKUecosystem . SUKU’s official Twitter account is @SUKUecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today. Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain. “

SUKU Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUKU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUKU should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SUKU using one of the exchanges listed above.

