Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.80.

A number of research firms recently commented on SLF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$61.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Sun Life Financial from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Sun Life Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 31.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,399,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,263,000 after buying an additional 4,156,049 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 11.4% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,013,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,258,000 after buying an additional 1,639,565 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,330,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,500,000 after buying an additional 28,343 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $357,664,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Sun Life Financial by 58.6% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,608,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810,640 shares in the last quarter. 44.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock opened at $50.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.49. Sun Life Financial has a 52 week low of $38.42 and a 52 week high of $55.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.05.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.4487 per share. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

