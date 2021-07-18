Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Short Interest Update

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,550,000 shares, a growth of 34.1% from the June 15th total of 9,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Suncor Energy stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.98. 7,200,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,097,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.83. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of $10.67 and a 1-year high of $25.73. The company has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 419.60, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.70.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Suncor Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.1707 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -29.09%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 128.3% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 3,620,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $75,689,000 after buying an additional 2,034,507 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in Suncor Energy by 6.5% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 168,016 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 10,239 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its position in Suncor Energy by 13.2% in the first quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 424,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,869,000 after purchasing an additional 49,500 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Suncor Energy by 35.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,549,610 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $136,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,431 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy in the first quarter worth about $67,025,000. Institutional investors own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SU. CIBC increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$40.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Suncor Energy from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

