Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Short Interest Update

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,550,000 shares, a growth of 34.1% from the June 15th total of 9,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Suncor Energy stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.98. 7,200,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,097,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.83. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of $10.67 and a 1-year high of $25.73. The company has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 419.60, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.70.
Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Suncor Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 128.3% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 3,620,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $75,689,000 after buying an additional 2,034,507 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in Suncor Energy by 6.5% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 168,016 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 10,239 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its position in Suncor Energy by 13.2% in the first quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 424,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,869,000 after purchasing an additional 49,500 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Suncor Energy by 35.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,549,610 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $136,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,431 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy in the first quarter worth about $67,025,000. Institutional investors own 60.45% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on SU. CIBC increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$40.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Suncor Energy from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.
About Suncor Energy
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
