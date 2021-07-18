Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) is Electron Capital Partners LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Electron Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 42.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,373,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,029,980 shares during the quarter. Sunnova Energy International makes up about 3.9% of Electron Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Electron Capital Partners LLC owned 1.23% of Sunnova Energy International worth $56,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 292.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 647.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NOVA shares. Raymond James raised shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Meghan Nutting sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOVA opened at $33.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.33. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.82 and a 12 month high of $57.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 124.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $41.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.82 million. As a group, analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

