SuperLauncher Trading Down 16.1% Over Last Week (LAUNCH)

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Over the last seven days, SuperLauncher has traded 16.1% lower against the dollar. SuperLauncher has a market cap of $1.44 million and $16,733.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SuperLauncher coin can currently be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00001116 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SuperLauncher Coin Profile

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,074,168 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

SuperLauncher Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperLauncher should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SuperLauncher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

