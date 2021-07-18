Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$1.06.

A number of brokerages have commented on SGY. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Surge Energy to C$1.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. CIBC reduced their target price on Surge Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.85 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$1.25 target price on shares of Surge Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Surge Energy from C$0.90 to C$1.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Cormark reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$1.30 target price on shares of Surge Energy in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

TSE:SGY traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$0.56. The stock had a trading volume of 814,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,986. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$212.35 million and a PE ratio of -1.33. Surge Energy has a one year low of C$0.14 and a one year high of C$0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24,891.33.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$80.69 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Surge Energy will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

