SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) Holdings Lifted by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 347,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.44% of SuRo Capital worth $4,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SuRo Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its holdings in shares of SuRo Capital by 11.0% in the first quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 568,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,706,000 after acquiring an additional 56,235 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SuRo Capital by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SuRo Capital by 124.7% in the fourth quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 194,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 108,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SuRo Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,066,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

SSSS stock opened at $13.03 on Friday. SuRo Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.03 and a 12 month high of $16.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.67.

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. SuRo Capital had a net margin of 11,106.87% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SuRo Capital Corp. will post 17.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This is a positive change from SuRo Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $30.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 230.24%. SuRo Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,234.57%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of SuRo Capital from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of SuRo Capital from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of SuRo Capital in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Klein purchased 3,788 shares of SuRo Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $56,895.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

