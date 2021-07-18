SushiSwap (SUSHI) Reaches Market Cap of $872.55 Million

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. Over the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar. One SushiSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.86 or 0.00021646 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SushiSwap has a market cap of $872.55 million and $169.88 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SushiSwap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00048404 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002483 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00013636 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $250.52 or 0.00790796 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005787 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000350 BTC.

SushiSwap Coin Profile

SushiSwap is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 228,487,075 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. SushiSwap’s official website is sushiswap.org . SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

SushiSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SushiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SushiSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SushiSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.