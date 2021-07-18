suterusu Market Cap Reaches $9.68 Million (SUTER)

suterusu (CURRENCY:SUTER) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One suterusu coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. suterusu has a total market cap of $9.68 million and $106,771.00 worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, suterusu has traded down 29.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get suterusu alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003173 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00048311 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003175 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002492 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00013666 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $248.92 or 0.00789463 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005802 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000351 BTC.

About suterusu

SUTER is a coin. Its genesis date was October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,855,040,000 coins. The official website for suterusu is www.suterusu.io . The Reddit community for suterusu is https://reddit.com/r/Suterusu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Suterusu implements and integrates the state-of-the-art trustless zero-knowledge non-interactive argument of knowledge (ZK-SNARK) protocol, and offers multiple technical modules based on its ZK-SNARK implementation to enable developers to build any type of privacy-preserving blockchain. Suterusu (Suter) will also provide a cross-chain blockchain protocol for anonymous assets issued in the Suterusu ecosystem to guarantee their high liquidity and exchangeability. “

Buying and Selling suterusu

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as suterusu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire suterusu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy suterusu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for suterusu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for suterusu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.