Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,200 shares, a growth of 36.3% from the June 15th total of 44,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 415,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:SVNLY opened at $5.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.70. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $5.96.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SVNLY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays raised shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from SEK 115 to SEK 118 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Pareto Securities initiated coverage on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

About Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, Denmark, Finland, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and accounts, and payment and reconciliation services.

