SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.83.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on SVMK from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

In other SVMK news, insider Rebecca Cantieri sold 6,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $136,185.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John S. Schoenstein sold 6,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $117,045.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,246 shares of company stock valued at $1,884,282. 18.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SVMK. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in SVMK by 91.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,014,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390,060 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in SVMK in the fourth quarter worth $34,998,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVMK in the first quarter worth $14,665,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SVMK in the first quarter worth $7,476,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SVMK by 376.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 469,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,597,000 after acquiring an additional 370,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SVMK opened at $20.42 on Friday. SVMK has a 12 month low of $16.35 and a 12 month high of $28.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.59 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.27.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $102.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.89 million. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 28.80% and a negative net margin of 24.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that SVMK will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

SVMK Inc provides software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products that enable customers to measure, benchmark, and act on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to engage and retain their customers based on the ability to continuously listen and act on digital feedback; GetFeedback Digital provides continuous and in-the-moment customer feedback from a company's website, web apps, and mobile apps; GetFeedback Direct that enables survey deployment to company's customers through email and SMS; and GetFeedback Complete, an end-to-end customer experience solution that combines GetFeedback Digital and GetFeedback Direct.

