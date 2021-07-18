Swerve (SWRV) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.16 Million

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 18th. During the last week, Swerve has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. Swerve has a market capitalization of $8.09 million and $2.16 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swerve coin can now be bought for about $0.59 or 0.00001848 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Swerve Profile

Swerve (CRYPTO:SWRV) is a coin. It was first traded on September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 15,825,151 coins and its circulating supply is 13,811,385 coins. Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swerve is swerve.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

Swerve Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swerve should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swerve using one of the exchanges listed above.

