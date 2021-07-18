Swingby (SWINGBY) Trading Down 9% This Week

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. Swingby has a total market capitalization of $16.32 million and approximately $403,938.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Swingby has traded down 9% against the dollar. One Swingby coin can now be purchased for $0.0746 or 0.00000235 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Swingby Profile

Swingby (CRYPTO:SWINGBY) is a coin. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 218,693,369 coins. The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swingby’s official website is swingby.network/en . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swingby’s official message board is swingby.network/en/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Swingby Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swingby should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swingby using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

