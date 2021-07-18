Switcheo One Day Trading Volume Tops $232,674.00 (SWTH)

Switcheo (CURRENCY:SWTH) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 18th. One Switcheo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0155 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Switcheo has a market cap of $23.23 million and approximately $232,674.00 worth of Switcheo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Switcheo has traded down 19% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00040543 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.57 or 0.00105588 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.29 or 0.00148748 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,711.86 or 0.99751399 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Switcheo Coin Profile

Switcheo’s genesis date was February 12th, 2018. Switcheo’s total supply is 1,560,036,138 coins and its circulating supply is 1,494,273,716 coins. The official message board for Switcheo is medium.com/@switcheo . The Reddit community for Switcheo is /r/switcheo . The official website for Switcheo is switcheo.network . Switcheo’s official Twitter account is @switcheonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Switcheo is a NEO-based token built to reward the users using the Switcheo Network, a cryptocurrency exchange. The token holders will receive bonuses on the commissions charged when trading on the Switcheo Network and receive a 50% discount when trading Switcheo as well. “

Buying and Selling Switcheo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switcheo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Switcheo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Switcheo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

