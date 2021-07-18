Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 27.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,922 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $5,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,083,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,241,878,000 after purchasing an additional 306,362 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,608,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $893,981,000 after purchasing an additional 240,668 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,771,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $684,877,000 after purchasing an additional 53,935 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,580,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $639,290,000 after purchasing an additional 388,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,389,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $591,518,000 after purchasing an additional 50,497 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synopsys alerts:

In other news, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 6,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.40, for a total value of $1,491,705.60. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 17,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total value of $4,871,250.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,380,299.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,273 shares of company stock worth $11,165,844. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNPS shares. Westpark Capital started coverage on Synopsys in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $302.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.77.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $276.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $260.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.50 and a 1-year high of $300.91. The stock has a market cap of $42.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.04.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Article: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.