Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Stock Position Increased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 456,573 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 44,493 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.31% of Synovus Financial worth $20,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 498.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 4,518 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Synovus Financial by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 79,414 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after buying an additional 17,535 shares in the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Synovus Financial news, Director John L. Stallworth purchased 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.21 per share, for a total transaction of $90,643.20. Also, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $66,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,928.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNV opened at $42.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.36. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $17.96 and a 52 week high of $50.51.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.28. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.77%.

SNV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Synovus Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $54.50 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.15.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

