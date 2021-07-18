Synthetix (SNX) Market Capitalization Tops $1.02 Billion

Synthetix (CURRENCY:SNX) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One Synthetix coin can now be bought for about $8.91 or 0.00028114 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Synthetix has traded 28.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Synthetix has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and approximately $72.08 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00048828 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002556 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00013968 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $255.22 or 0.00805612 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005797 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Synthetix Profile

Synthetix (CRYPTO:SNX) is a coin. It was first traded on March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 215,258,834 coins and its circulating supply is 114,841,533 coins. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Synthetix’s official website is www.synthetix.io . Synthetix’s official message board is research.synthetix.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Synthetix (SNX) is a rebranding of Havven.io (HAV). Synthetix is a decentralised synthetic asset issuance protocol built on Ethereum. These synthetic assets are collateralized by the Synthetix Network Token (SNX) which when locked in the contract enables the issuance of synthetic assets (Synths). This pooled collateral model enables users to perform conversions between Synths directly with the smart contract, avoiding the need for counterparties. This mechanism is designed to solve the liquidity and slippage issues experienced by DEX’s. Synthetix currently supports synthetic fiat currencies, cryptocurrencies (long and short) and commodities. SNX holders are incentivised to stake their tokens as they are paid a pro-rata portion of the fees generated through activity on Synthetix.Exchange, based on their contribution to the network. It is the right to participate in the network and capture fees generated from Synth exchanges, from which the value of the SNX token is derived. Trading on Synthetix.Exchange does not require the trader to hold SNX. “

Buying and Selling Synthetix

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synthetix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Synthetix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

