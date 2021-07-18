Syntropy (NOIA) Hits Market Cap of $79.15 Million

Syntropy (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Syntropy has a market cap of $79.15 million and $390,464.00 worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Syntropy has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Syntropy coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000619 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00048949 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002560 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00013985 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $255.94 or 0.00806903 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005790 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Syntropy Coin Profile

Syntropy is a coin. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 403,013,271 coins. Syntropy’s official website is syntropynet.com . Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Syntropy’s official message board is medium.com/syntropynet . The Reddit community for Syntropy is https://reddit.com/r/SyntropyNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

Syntropy Coin Trading

