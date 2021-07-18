Syscoin (SYS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.00 Million

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Syscoin has a market cap of $70.70 million and approximately $2.00 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Syscoin has traded down 12.1% against the dollar. One Syscoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000363 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.04 or 0.00376158 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00009375 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000564 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003952 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000043 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000303 BTC.

About Syscoin

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 615,768,322 coins. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Buying and Selling Syscoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

