Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Stake Lifted by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 261,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,953 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $4,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TAK. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 117.2% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,717,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,775,000 after acquiring an additional 10,098,979 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 196,170.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,368,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,308 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,301,000. Polygon Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 1,443,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,264,000 after purchasing an additional 789,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BFAM Partners Cayman Ltd acquired a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,002,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TAK opened at $17.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $53.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.06. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 52 week low of $15.30 and a 52 week high of $19.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.94.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 13.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

