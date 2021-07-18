Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

TALO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. initiated coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

TALO opened at $11.84 on Friday. Talos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $18.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $267.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.21 million. Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 111.57%. Sell-side analysts predict that Talos Energy will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 50,000 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $2,950,000.00. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 3,664 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $51,332.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,978,561 shares of company stock worth $69,859,380 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Talos Energy by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 34,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 18,537 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 1,976.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 268,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 255,606 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 26.2% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 23,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 4,917 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 24.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 17,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 27.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 6,869 shares during the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 163.0 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 109,307 thousand barrels of crude oil, 257,208 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 10,858 thousand barrels of crude oil.

Featured Story: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.