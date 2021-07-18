Tap Price Hits $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (XTP)

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded 28.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. During the last seven days, Tap has traded 32.9% lower against the US dollar. One Tap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Tap has a market capitalization of $863,092.59 and $269,389.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003173 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00048505 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003175 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002567 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00014148 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $255.44 or 0.00810135 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005827 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Tap Profile

Tap is a coin. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. The official website for Tap is www.tap.global . The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official . Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tap’s official message board is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly. “

Buying and Selling Tap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

