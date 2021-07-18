Tapmydata Price Hits $0.0601 on Top Exchanges (TAP)

Tapmydata (CURRENCY:TAP) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. During the last week, Tapmydata has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar. One Tapmydata coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0601 or 0.00000190 BTC on exchanges. Tapmydata has a market cap of $748,697.03 and approximately $258,567.00 worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tapmydata alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $115.40 or 0.00365207 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002800 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000205 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00012622 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $469.39 or 0.01485524 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Tapmydata Coin Profile

Tapmydata (CRYPTO:TAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Tapmydata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,457,523 coins. Tapmydata’s official Twitter account is @tapmydata

According to CryptoCompare, “TappingCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. “

Buying and Selling Tapmydata

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tapmydata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tapmydata should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tapmydata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tapmydata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tapmydata and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.