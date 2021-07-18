Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP reduced its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 54.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 984,859 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,191,037 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP owned 0.43% of Targa Resources worth $31,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 12.3% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 751,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,870,000 after acquiring an additional 82,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 11.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,650,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $84,159,000 after acquiring an additional 267,527 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 51.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 726,317 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,057,000 after acquiring an additional 246,014 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,487,267 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,235,000 after acquiring an additional 215,872 shares during the period. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 50.7% in the first quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 120,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 40,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRGP opened at $41.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 48.06 and a beta of 3.05. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.08 and a 1 year high of $49.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 3.36%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Chris Tong sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 98,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,184. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $2,722,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 456,798 shares in the company, valued at $20,724,925.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,221 shares of company stock worth $5,550,211 in the last ninety days. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.53.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

