Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC decreased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,089 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 886 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $5,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 7,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 78.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TGT traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $251.15. 3,415,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,602,503. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $119.04 and a twelve month high of $254.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $124.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Target’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.87%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Target from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.39.

In related news, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total transaction of $1,037,481.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,199.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $167,492.85. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,859 shares of company stock worth $1,648,717. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

