Tecan Group (OTCMKTS:TCHBF) Lifted to “Buy” at Kepler Capital Markets

Tecan Group (OTCMKTS:TCHBF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

TCHBF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tecan Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Tecan Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TCHBF remained flat at $$532.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124. The company’s 50 day moving average is $486.88. Tecan Group has a 12 month low of $392.00 and a 12 month high of $532.00.

Tecan Group Ltd. provides laboratory instruments and solutions for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, university research departments, and forensic and diagnostic laboratories. It operates through Life Sciences Business and Partnering Business segments. The company develops, produces, markets, and supports automated workflow solutions, including laboratory instruments, software packages, application knowhow, services, consumables, and spare parts; bioanalytical instruments, such as microplate readers and washers; and consulting, and service and consumables for genomics, protein analysis, and cell and tissue analysis.

