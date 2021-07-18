Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Short Interest Up 43.9% in June

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 84,300 shares, an increase of 43.9% from the June 15th total of 58,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of NYSE:HQH opened at $25.22 on Friday. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 1 year low of $19.43 and a 1 year high of $26.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.94.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.93%.
About Tekla Healthcare Investors
Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry including biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals. Its objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation through investments in companies in the healthcare industry. The company was founded on October 31, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
