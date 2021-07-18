Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Short Interest Up 43.9% in June

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 84,300 shares, an increase of 43.9% from the June 15th total of 58,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NYSE:HQH opened at $25.22 on Friday. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 1 year low of $19.43 and a 1 year high of $26.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.93%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HQH. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors in the first quarter worth about $74,000. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 300.6% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 18.1% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 83.1% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 5,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

About Tekla Healthcare Investors

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry including biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals. Its objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation through investments in companies in the healthcare industry. The company was founded on October 31, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

