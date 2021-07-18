Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,910,000 shares, an increase of 33.9% from the June 15th total of 2,920,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

TDS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. lifted their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Telephone and Data Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

NYSE:TDS traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.00. 776,033 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,796,103. Telephone and Data Systems has a 12-month low of $16.38 and a 12-month high of $26.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.32.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.12. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Telephone and Data Systems’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.27%.

In other news, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 3,842 shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $98,432.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $358,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 5,507 shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $136,628.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,658.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Telephone and Data Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,452,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 158.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,435,449 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,958,000 after acquiring an additional 880,220 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,585,785 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,408,000 after acquiring an additional 736,458 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 319.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 701,165 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,099,000 after acquiring an additional 533,986 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 243.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 715,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,437,000 after acquiring an additional 507,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: UScellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, asset management, smart water solutions, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including headphones, smart speakers, and home automation and business management solutions.

