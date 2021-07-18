Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,910,000 shares, an increase of 33.9% from the June 15th total of 2,920,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.
TDS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. lifted their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Telephone and Data Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.
NYSE:TDS traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.00. 776,033 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,796,103. Telephone and Data Systems has a 12-month low of $16.38 and a 12-month high of $26.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.32.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.27%.
In other news, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 3,842 shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $98,432.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $358,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 5,507 shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $136,628.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,658.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Telephone and Data Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,452,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 158.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,435,449 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,958,000 after acquiring an additional 880,220 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,585,785 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,408,000 after acquiring an additional 736,458 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 319.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 701,165 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,099,000 after acquiring an additional 533,986 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 243.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 715,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,437,000 after acquiring an additional 507,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.
About Telephone and Data Systems
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: UScellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, asset management, smart water solutions, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including headphones, smart speakers, and home automation and business management solutions.
