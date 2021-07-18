Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $52.73 Million

Analysts expect Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) to report sales of $52.73 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Telos’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $56.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $50.00 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Telos will report full-year sales of $287.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $285.10 million to $289.01 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $410.57 million, with estimates ranging from $407.10 million to $415.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Telos.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TLS shares. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Telos from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Telos from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Telos from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Telos has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLS opened at $28.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 724.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.97. Telos has a 12 month low of $18.08 and a 12 month high of $41.84.

In other news, EVP Emmett J. Wood sold 3,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $105,699.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jefferson V. Wright sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $694,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 507,733 shares of company stock worth $15,239,735. 21.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its holdings in Telos by 87.5% in the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Telos by 169.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Telos by 10.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Telos by 254.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Telos by 67.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. 34.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

