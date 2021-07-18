Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Short Interest Update

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,040,000 shares, a decline of 36.7% from the June 15th total of 4,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Tenaris by 4.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Tenaris by 5.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Tenaris by 38.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Tenaris by 9.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Tenaris by 8.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TS traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.98. 2,424,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,708,924. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.48. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.82 and a beta of 1.86. Tenaris has a twelve month low of $8.86 and a twelve month high of $24.15.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Tenaris had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 1.16%. Equities analysts anticipate that Tenaris will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Tenaris’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Tenaris’s payout ratio is presently 266.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.89.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

