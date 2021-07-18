Tendies One Day Volume Reaches $95,618.00 (TEND)

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One Tendies coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000315 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Tendies has traded down 15.8% against the dollar. Tendies has a total market cap of $753,403.06 and approximately $95,618.00 worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tendies Coin Profile

Tendies is a coin. Tendies’ total supply is 7,900,754 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,754 coins. Tendies’ official Twitter account is @TendiesCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tendies is tendies.dev

According to CryptoCompare, “Tendies (TEND) is an Ethereum-based deflationary cryptocurrency. Tend Features:Hyper deflation: 4 % of all TEND present in pool are drained daily.Anyone can make the call to drain the pool. Caller gets 1% of drained tokens.Drained tokens are then sent to two distinct addresses.The first address is the famous 0x00000 address. 51% of drained TEND are burned.The second address is a secondary smart contract pool address, which we call, the TENDIES BUCKET. 48% of drained tokens are sent to this bucket, and rewards are then distributed to top holders every 3 days. Anyone can make the call to distribute. “

Tendies Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tendies should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tendies using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

