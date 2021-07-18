TENT (TENT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $89,251.00

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One TENT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0381 or 0.00000121 BTC on exchanges. TENT has a market cap of $1.41 million and approximately $89,251.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TENT has traded down 22.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $93.72 or 0.00297275 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.92 or 0.00123452 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.32 or 0.00159617 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00006801 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002250 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TENT Coin Profile

TENT is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 37,107,760 coins and its circulating supply is 37,030,668 coins. TENT’s official website is tent.app . The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

Buying and Selling TENT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

