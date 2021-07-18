TenX (PAY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.10 Million

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. TenX has a market capitalization of $9.10 million and $2.15 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TenX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0444 or 0.00000140 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TenX has traded 18.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00049104 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002573 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00014062 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.57 or 0.00809630 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005797 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000355 BTC.

TenX Profile

TenX (PAY) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 coins. TenX’s official website is www.tenx.tech . The official message board for TenX is blog.tenx.tech . The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX . TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TenX is a blockchain-based service that focuses on providing user access to a large range of blockchain assets with convenience and security. TenX offers a debit card and accompanying mobile wallet that can be funded with any blockchain asset. The TenX card can be used in almost 200 countries at over 36 million points of acceptance. The TenX token, PAY, allows users to “own” part of the TenX system, as, for every transaction made with the wallet, the token holder receives rewards in Ether. “

TenX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TenX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TenX using one of the exchanges listed above.

