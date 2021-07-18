Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 956.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 309,002 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.21% of Teradyne worth $41,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in Teradyne by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in Teradyne by 0.3% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 37,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,623,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Teradyne by 0.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Teradyne by 6.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Teradyne by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Shares of TER stock opened at $119.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.91. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.07 and a fifty-two week high of $147.90. The company has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.26.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Teradyne had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 25.43%. The business had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.66%.

In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 27,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total value of $3,510,471.26. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 5,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.37, for a total value of $684,700.44. Insiders sold a total of 34,961 shares of company stock valued at $4,254,293 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TER. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.67.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Story: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.