Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 764,500 shares, a growth of 39.7% from the June 15th total of 547,300 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 908,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TX. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Ternium in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Ternium in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Ternium in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos purchased a new stake in shares of Ternium during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ternium during the first quarter worth about $202,000. 17.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TX traded down $0.82 on Friday, reaching $43.58. 785,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 795,784. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.30. Ternium has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $44.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Ternium had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.07%. On average, analysts expect that Ternium will post 12.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 0.55%. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.54%.

TX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Ternium in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Ternium from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

