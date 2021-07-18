Terracoin (TRC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $166.00

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 18th. Terracoin has a total market cap of $517,364.18 and approximately $166.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Terracoin has traded 11.2% higher against the dollar. One Terracoin coin can now be bought for $0.0226 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,679.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.04 or 0.01385874 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.60 or 0.00386989 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00086374 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003919 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 154.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000201 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Zetacoin (ZET) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Terracoin Coin Profile

Terracoin (CRYPTO:TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Terracoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

