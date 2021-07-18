TerraKRW 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $4,636.00 (KRT)

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One TerraKRW coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. TerraKRW has a market capitalization of $37.76 million and approximately $4,636.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TerraKRW has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TerraKRW alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003173 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00039481 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.45 or 0.00102918 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.08 or 0.00149311 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31,351.13 or 0.99432261 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003172 BTC.

TerraKRW Coin Profile

TerraKRW’s launch date was September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 43,647,177,897 coins and its circulating supply is 43,646,448,789 coins. TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . TerraKRW’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money . The official website for TerraKRW is terra.money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

Buying and Selling TerraKRW

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraKRW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraKRW using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TerraKRW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraKRW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.