TerraUSD Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges (UST)

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 18th. One TerraUSD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, TerraUSD has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. TerraUSD has a total market capitalization of $2.01 billion and approximately $25.43 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006151 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003218 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006556 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000118 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000105 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000066 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000023 BTC.

TerraUSD Coin Profile

TerraUSD (UST) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 2,011,151,595 coins. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for TerraUSD is terra.money.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

TerraUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

