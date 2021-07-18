Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.30.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TXRH. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

In related news, Director James R. Zarley sold 1,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $197,313.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 106,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,148,281.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.04, for a total value of $455,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,481 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,525.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,438 shares of company stock worth $680,230 over the last three months. 4.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 165.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $94.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.87. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Texas Roadhouse has a twelve month low of $50.08 and a twelve month high of $110.75.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $800.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.86 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 8.46%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 355.56%.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

