The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,600,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,299,496 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.29% of The AES worth $230,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The AES by 65.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in The AES in the first quarter valued at $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in The AES in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The AES by 118.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The AES in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AES opened at $24.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of -65.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.82. The AES Co. has a 52-week low of $14.77 and a 52-week high of $29.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The AES had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 26.18%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The AES from $30.50 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of The AES in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of The AES in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The AES currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

The AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

