The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Short Interest Down 45.9% in June

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,720,000 shares, a decline of 45.9% from the June 15th total of 6,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BNS shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$82.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays raised shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of Nova Scotia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.37.

Shares of NYSE BNS traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.31. 1,014,868 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,482,328. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.43. The company has a market capitalization of $75.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.94. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $40.15 and a one year high of $68.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.51. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 19.62%. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.745 dividend. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This is a boost from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.59%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BNS. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,196.2% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,042,189 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,159,000 after purchasing an additional 961,786 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,444,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,379,000 after buying an additional 473,964 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $651,730,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 15.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 4,601 shares in the last quarter. 46.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

