The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) by 37.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,644 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.07% of The Buckle worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in The Buckle during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in The Buckle during the first quarter worth $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in The Buckle during the first quarter worth $78,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Buckle by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Buckle during the first quarter worth $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BKE opened at $42.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.46. The Buckle, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.59 and a 52 week high of $50.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.19.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.73. The Buckle had a return on equity of 47.05% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $299.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 159.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Buckle, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. The Buckle’s payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

In other news, VP Kelli D. Molczyk sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $105,125.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,163 shares in the company, valued at $2,235,504.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anna Fraser sold 17,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $626,262.66. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 99,083 shares of company stock worth $4,163,725. Insiders own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

About The Buckle

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Departwest, Reclaim, Salvage, Nova Industries, and Veece.

