The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Analysts expect The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) to post ($0.35) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Chefs’ Warehouse’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.34) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.35). The Chefs’ Warehouse posted earnings of ($0.52) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse will report full year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.76). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.83. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Chefs’ Warehouse.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $280.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.59 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 19.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHEF. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Chefs’ Warehouse presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

In other The Chefs’ Warehouse news, Vice Chairman John Pappas sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $9,978,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,008,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,544,605.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patricia Lecouras sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $64,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,153 shares in the company, valued at $3,913,782.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 353,571 shares of company stock valued at $11,850,365. 14.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenhouse Funds LLLP grew its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 1,354,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,251,000 after acquiring an additional 298,586 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 710,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,646,000 after purchasing an additional 209,761 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 605,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after purchasing an additional 225,178 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 581,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,719,000 after purchasing an additional 86,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 525,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,008,000 after purchasing an additional 51,537 shares during the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHEF traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.17. The stock had a trading volume of 424,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,342. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a fifty-two week low of $11.06 and a fifty-two week high of $35.56.

The Chefs' Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

