The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) Short Interest Down 37.1% in June

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 37.1% from the June 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of NYSE SRV traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.26. The company had a trading volume of 19,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,438. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.17. The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $15.26 and a 52-week high of $32.73.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.
The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Company Profile
Cushing MLP Total Return Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.
