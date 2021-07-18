The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) Short Interest Down 37.1% in June

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 37.1% from the June 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE SRV traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.26. The company had a trading volume of 19,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,438. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.17. The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $15.26 and a 52-week high of $32.73.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after buying an additional 27,392 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 14,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC grew its position in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 300.8% during the 4th quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 90,764 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 68,119 shares during the last quarter.

Cushing MLP Total Return Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.

