The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC cut its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 35.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,938 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,698 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth $33,000. 71.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 13,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.42, for a total value of $5,156,954.00. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 6,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.68, for a total value of $2,350,483.20. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,940 shares of company stock worth $9,369,737. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. UBS Group lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.45.

GS stock opened at $364.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $123.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.48. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.52 and a 12-month high of $393.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $370.37.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 33.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 14.60%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

Featured Article: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.