The Graph (GRT) Price Hits $0.55 on Major Exchanges

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. One The Graph coin can now be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001764 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, The Graph has traded down 24.3% against the U.S. dollar. The Graph has a total market capitalization of $1.60 billion and approximately $45.00 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003195 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00048892 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003198 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002578 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00013951 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $253.65 or 0.00810185 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005871 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000359 BTC.

The Graph Coin Profile

The Graph (GRT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2020. The Graph’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,897,903,422 coins. The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com . The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog . The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

Buying and Selling The Graph

