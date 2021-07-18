The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Short Interest Down 46.0% in June

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 412,200 shares, a decrease of 46.0% from the June 15th total of 763,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 134,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCKT traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $17.92. 60,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,783. The company has a market cap of $539.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.68. The Hackett Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $18.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.72.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $63.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.63 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 10.15%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Hackett Group will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.24%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of The Hackett Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of The Hackett Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 60,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the period. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

