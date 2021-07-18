The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,326,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,756 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.33% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $57,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

HAIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.22.

The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $39.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.44. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $30.10 and a one year high of $46.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.13 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $492.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Shervin J. Korangy sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total transaction of $274,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,458.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeryl Wolfe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $122,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, One Step, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

